Kevin might not save the world, but Ritter might save the show: Schneller

The Show: Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, Season 1, Episode 1 (ABC/CTV)

The Moment: The BMW

Kevin (Jason Ritter), a depressed finance dude who just moved in with his recently widowed sister and her flinty teenage daughter, saw a meteor crash into a field, touched it, and unleashed Yvette (Kimberly Hebert Gregory), a “warrior for God” whom only he can see. She claims he’s a righteous soul, tasked to find 35 others, to protect humanity from self-destructing.

“Haven’t you always felt that you had a higher purpose?” she asks him.

“No,” he replies.

Gradually, though, he starts to change. “I think everything is beautiful, and I don’t like it,” he complains.

Eventually, Yvette gets Kevin to park his BMW by a field, and tells him, “You’ve spent your life focused on things that don’t matter … Once you let go of superficial trappings, you’ll feel peace.” A combine harvester roars out of the field, crushing his car.

If a life coach and a wellness retreat had a baby, it would be this show. It’s religious, but in a “folk-music service led by a minister who’s trying hard to be hip” sort of way. Yvette skirts dangerously close to being a black character who exists to help the white lead find his true calling.