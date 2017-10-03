Sheepdogs lead singer remembers Tom Petty as boundary crosser and 'effortless statesman'

TORONTO — Ewan Currie, lead singer of Saskatchewan band the Sheepdogs, is remembering Tom Petty as an "effortless statesman" of rock music with rare mass appeal.

Tributes to Petty poured in from musicians following confirmation of his death Monday after suffering cardiac arrest at his Malibu home.

Currie says the "Refugee" and "Won't Back Down" singer crossed the rock boundaries, winning the approval of both music aficionados and casual pop listeners.

He also credited Petty's effortless ability to merge the sounds of 1970s rock with a bit of the punk spirit that emerged in the early 1980s.

Petty recently played a number of Canadian shows as part of his band's 40th anniversary tour. He stopped in Vancouver, Toronto and Ottawa over the summer.

Torquil Campbell, co-lead singer of Montreal band Stars, tweeted that Petty "wrote some of the most indelible, wry, universal, addictive songs ever."

Ottawa-born Kathleen Edwards tweeted shortly after initial reports surfaced of Petty being put on life support.

"Tom petty you are my eternal musical hero and the reason i became a singer and a songwriter," she wrote.

She added: "thank you to Tom's family for sharing him with us all these years."

---