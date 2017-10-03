The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US
iBook charts for week ending October 1, 2017 (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher ):
iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books
1. The Cuban Affair by Nelson DeMille - 9781501101748 - (Simon & Schuster)
2. Don't Let Go by Harlan Coben - 9780698411661 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
3. Killing England by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard - 9781627790659 - (Henry Holt and Co.)
4. Enemy of the State by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn - 9781476783543 - (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)
5. The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye by David Lagercrantz - 9780451494337 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
6. A Column of Fire by Ken Follett - 9780735224476 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
7. It by Stephen King - 9781501141232 - (Scribner)
8. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng - 9780735224308 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
9. Before We Were Yours by Lisa Wingate - 9780425284698 - (Random House Publishing Group)
10. Francis of the Filth by George Miller - 9781387189748 - (Lulu.com)
