Jennifer Egan continues water theme in Manhattan Beach

Before Jennifer Egan began writing a draft of her first historical novel, Manhattan Beach, she tested out a 200-pound vintage Mark V diving suit. It was the same muscle-crushing gear that her protagonist, Anna Kerrigan, the first female diver hired at the Brooklyn Naval Yard, would have endured repairing ships underwater during the Second World War.

Egan didn’t actually hit the water, but the opportunity to feel entrapped by the suit was invaluable research-wise, though physically painful and cumbersome — an experience she compares to shuffling around in ski equipment on flat land.

Although Manhattan Beach might seem a departure, both structurally and thematically, from the interlocked rock ’n’ roll stories of Egan’s last book, the 2011 Pulitzer Prize-winning A Visit from the Goon Squad, there is one constant throughout all Egan’s novels: the presence of water, a constant in her personal life. Born in Chicago on the shores of Lake Michigan, which always felt to her like an ocean, Egan grew up in San Francisco, observing how the Pacific confronts the city’s dramatic hills.

“For me, water is the thing that evokes the internal, the way the heavens are for some people. And I find it really calming,” she says. “I always want to get to it, whether it’s a river or any kind of shore, I’m always most comfortable being at an edge.”

But it’s her current home in New York that provided the inspiration for Manhattan Beach, which was more than a decade in the making, in between several bestselling books and author tours, the ideas always spiralling around her head like the circling line that Anna and other divers used to rescue drowned bodies. “You’re a little in the dark, crawling over a dark landscape, trying to find out what’s there,” Egan says.

While on a fellowship at the New York Public Library in 2004, Egan discovered photos of the city from the 1940s, intrigued by how integral the waterfront was as a mode of personal and commercial transportation. “I realized that we barely give water a thought now — even I, who adore it. It feels eternal and it feels compelling, but it doesn’t feel useful anymore,” she says.

Water also provided a narrative connection to the city’s more salacious side and its notorious organized crime. “You hit the waterfront and you immediately hit corruption,” Egan says. In Manhattan Beach, Anna — the daughter of a former Ziegfeld Follies dancer — becomes entangled with Dexter Styles, a provocative, wealthy gangster, whom she believes has connections to the disappearance of her beloved father.

While at the Miami Book Fair promoting her 2006 novel The Keep, Egan took the opportunity to interview several women at a local retirement home who had worked at the Brooklyn Naval Yard, all of whom were in their 80s.