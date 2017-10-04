Tom Brokaw, Colson Whitehead among new 'Library Lions'
NEW YORK — Pulitzer Prize-winning novelists Michael Chabon and Colson Whitehead, former NBC anchorman Tom Brokaw, Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden and
The library told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the five honorees would be formally celebrated at a gala on Nov. 6. Library Lions are chosen for their contributions to a better informed and more "thoughtful" society, especially through their efforts on behalf of culture, knowledge and new ideas.
Previous recipients include Harry Belafonte, Elie Wiesel, Steve Martin and Oprah Winfrey.
