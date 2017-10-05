2 sides of Tim Roth on display in his pair of TV projects

NEW YORK — Popular film and TV actor Tim Roth has played a lot of bad guys. In movies ranging from "Reservoir Dogs" and "The Hateful Eight" to "Hoodlum" and "The Incredible Hulk," the British-born star excels as villains and ne'er-do-wells.

Roth has also played a few good guys along the way. But he says the good guy quite often isn't the interesting character. To make him more interesting, Roth says you have to add in some darkness.

And if you're playing someone who's evil, you need to find a little good to serve as a contrast. It's all about balance, Roth insists.