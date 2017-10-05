Eric Church breaks down in tribute to Vegas shooting victims

NASHVILLE — Country star Eric Church struggled to hold back tears in a tribute to the victims of the mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas and debuted a song he wrote in their honour called "Why Not Me."

Church was a headliner at the Route 91 Harvest Festival two days before a gunman opened fire on a crowd of thousands Sunday night.

During his performance Wednesday at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, Church declared: "Those were my people. Those were my fans."