Germany to investigate provenance of 1,000 African skulls
A
A
Share via Email
BERLIN — A German cultural institution has started an investigation into the provenance of about 1,000 human skulls from the country's former African colonies in the collection of a Berlin hospital.
The Prussian Cultural Heritage foundation took over the collection of skulls from Berlin's Charite hospital and medical school in 2011, which were from colonies in what is today Rwanda, Tanzania, Burundi and Mozambique.
The foundation said in a statement Thursday it would
The skulls are part of a bigger collection that was brought to Germany in the 19th and early 20th century by a German anthropologist.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
Most Popular
-
Police in Nova Scotia arrest barricaded man after hours of negotiation
-
Couple sued neighbours for $2.5 million over house renovated to look like theirs
-
-
Man charged with attempted murder after Dartmouth assault leaves person with life-threatening injuries