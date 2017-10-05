Magician Penn Jillette joined hundreds giving blood in Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Penn Jillette, half of the magic duo Penn & Teller, was among the hundreds of people who came to give blood and platelets in Las Vegas following the mass shooting.

"At my age it's too late to be an EMT. It's too late to be a first responder," the magician and comedian said Wednesday. "I tell jokes, I do tricks and this is, well I'm afraid to say, quite literally the least I can do."