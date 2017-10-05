PUBLISHERS WEEKLY Bestsellers

Bestselling Books Week Ending 10/1/17

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "Sleeping Beauties" by King/King (Scribner)

2. "Don't Let Go" by Harlan Coben (Dutton)

3. "A Column of Fire" by Ken Follett (Viking)

4. "Haunted" by Patterson/Born (Little, Brown)

5. "To Be Where You Are" by Jan Karon (Putnam)

6. "The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye" by David Lagercrantz (Knopf)

7. "The Cuban Affair" by Nelson DeMille (Simon & Schuster)

8. "A Legacy of Spies" by John Le Carre (Viking)

9. "Enemy of the State" by Kyle Mills (Atria/Bestler)

10. "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)

11. "The Romanov Ransom" by Cussler/Burcell (Putnam)

12. "Secrets in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's)

13. "Y Is for Yesterday" by Sue Grafton (Putnam/Wood)

14. "The Right Time" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

15. "A Gentleman in Moscow" by Amor Towles (Viking)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "Killing England" by O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt)

2. "What Happened" by Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster)

3. "Braving the Wilderness" by Brene Brown (Random House)

4. "The TB12 Method" by Tom Brady (Simon & Schuster)

5. "Food Can Fix It" by Mehmet Oz (Scribner)

6. "The Paradigm" by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)

7. "Unbelievable" by Katy Tur (Dey Street)

8. "Blue Ocean Shift" by Kim/Mauborgne (Hachette Books)

9. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

10. "Anxious for Nothing" by Max Lucado (Thomas Nelson)

11. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

12. "Principles" by Ray Dalio (Simon & Schuster)

13. "The AutoBiography of Gucci Mane" by Gucci Mane (Simon & Schuster)

14. "Make Your Bed" by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)

15. "The End of Alzheimer's" by Dale E. Bredesen (Avery)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. "Sugar Pine Trail" by RaeAnne Thayne (HQN)

2. "The Mistress" by Danielle Steel (Dell)

3. "Second Chance Girl" by Susan Mallery (HQN)

4. "Escape Clause" by John Sanford (Putnam)

5. "Turbo Twenty-Three" by Janet Evanovich (Bantam)

6. "The Sleeping Beauty Killer" by Clark/Burke (Pocket)

7. "Immortally Yours" by Lynsay Sands (Avon)

8. "Cross the Line" by James Patterson (Vision)

9. "Christmas with My Cowboy" by Palmer/McKenna/Way (Zebra)

10. "The Whistler" by John Grisham (Dell)

11. "Wicked Deeds" by Heather Graham (Mira)

12. "The Edge of Violence" by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

13. "Just a Little Christmas" by Janet Dailey (Zebra)

14. "If Not for You" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

15. "When All the Girls Have Gone" by Jayne Ann Krentz (Berkley)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "It" (movie tie-in) by Stephen King (Scribner)

2. "The Fix" by David Balducci (Grand Central)

3. "The Woman in Cabin 10" by Ruth Ware (Scout)

4. "Lilac Girls" by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

5. "The Official SAT Study Guide, 2018 ed." (College Board)

6. "7 Lessons from Heaven" by Mary C. Neal (Convergent)

7. "Adultolescence" by Gabbie Hanna (Keywords)

8. "The Couple Next Door" by Sahri Lapena (Penguin)

9. "Two by Two" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

10. "All the Light We Cannot See" by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

11. "Behind Closed Doors" by B.A. Paris (St. Martin's Griffin)

12. "The Family Lawyer" by James Patterson (Grand Central)

13. "Oh Tyranny" by Timothy Snyder (Crown/Duggan)

14. "Being Mortal" by Atul Gawande (Picador)

15. "Truly Madly Guilty" by Liane Moriarty (Flatiron)