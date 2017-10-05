Radiohead, Simone and Moody Blues are Rock Hall nominees

NEW YORK — British rockers Radiohead, singer Nina Simone and The Moody Blues are among the first-time nominees on the ballot for induction next year into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Nine of the 19 acts nominated Thursday are on the ballot for the first time, with Radiohead and Rage Against the Machine getting a chance for immortality in their first year of eligibility. Between five to seven acts usually make it following a vote of 900 industry experts. Inductees will be announced in December with the ceremony set for Cleveland, Ohio, on April 14.

Heavy metal favourites Judas Priest, British singer Kate Bush, the "Sultans of Swing" band Dire Straits, the popular 1980s duo Eurythmics and gospel guitarist Sister Rosetta Tharpe will also be on the ballot for the first time.

The grungy hit "Creep" introduced Radiohead to the world in 1992 but the third album "OK Computer" five years later proved a mission statement for the esoteric, challenging sound that has made the band critical favourites . Radiohead has also been at the forefront of experimenting in new ways to get music to their fans.

Rage Against the Machine, political revolutionaries from Los Angeles, had a big-selling debut album and song "Killing in the Name." Before breaking up, they introduced Tom Morello as a New Age guitar god.

Rock hall voters have recently opened their hearts to progressive rockers, which may benefit "Nights in White Satin" singers The Moody Blues. The jazzy, soulful Simone was a leader in pushing for civil rights and influenced the likes of Alicia Keys and Aretha Franklin before her death in 2003.

The Boston-area roadhouse rockers J. Geils Band earned a nomination months after the guitarist who gave the band its name died in April. This marks the band's fifth nomination, and first since 2011.

New Jersey's Bon Jovi, 1980s hit-makers Depeche Mode and The Cars, rapper LL Cool J, New Orleans funk stars The Meters, revolutionary rockers MC5, guitarist Link Wray, "Tell Me Something Good" singers Rufus featuring Chaka Khan and The Zombies, makers of "Time of the Season," are all repeat nominees.

All of the nominees had to have released their first recording no later than 1992 to be eligible. Fans will be able to cast a ballot on the hall's website .