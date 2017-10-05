WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Bestselling Books Week Ended October 1.

FICTION

1. "Sleeping Beauties" by Stephen King, Owen King (Scribner)

2. "Don't Let Go" by Harlan Coben (Dutton)

3. "Wonder" by R.J. Palacio (Knopf Books for Young Readers)

4. "A Column of Fire" by Ken Follett (Viking)

5. "Dog Man: A Tale of Two Kitties" by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

6. "Haunted" by J. Patterson & J.O. Born (Little, Brown and Company)

7. "To Be Where You Are" by Jan Karon (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

8. "The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye" by David Lagercrantz (Knopf Publishing Group)

9. "The Cuban Affair: A Novel" by Nelson DeMille (Simon & Schuster)

10. "A Legacy of Spies" by John le Carre (Viking)

NONFICTION

1. "Killing England" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Henry Holt & Company)

2. "What Happened" by Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster)

3. "Braving the Wilderness" by Brene Brown (Random House)

4. "The TB12 Method" by Tom Brady (Simon & Schuster)

5. "Food Can Fix It" by Mehmet Oz (Scribner)

6. "The Paradigm" by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)

7. "Unbelievable: My Front-Row Seat" by Katy Tur (Dey Street Books)

8. "blue Ocean shift: Beyond Competing" by w. Chan Kim and Renee Mauborgne (Hachette)

9. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

10. "Anxious for Nothing" by Max Lucado (Thomas Nelson)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Don't Let Go" by Harlan Coben (Dutton)

2. "Sleeping Beauties" by Stephen King, Owen King (Scribner)

3. "The Late Show" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

4. "Her Last Goodbye" by Melinda Leigh (Montlake romance)

5. "Archangel's Viper" by Nalini Singh (Penguin)

6. "Before We Were Yours" by Lisa Wingate (Random House)

7. "The Cuban Affair: A Novel" by Nelson DeMille (Simon & Schuster)

8. "A Column of Fire" by Ken Follett (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. "Second Chance Girl" by Susan Mallery (Harlequin)

10. "Borrowed Dreams" by Debbie Macomber (Random House)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Killing England" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Henry Holt & Company, Inc.)

2. "What Happened" by Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster)

3. "This Time Together" by Carol Burnett (Crown/Archetype)

4. "Indian Instant Pot Cookbook" by Urvashi Pitre (Urvashi Pitre)

5. "Unbelievable: My Front-Row Seat" by Katy Tur (HarperCollins)

6. "Food Rules" by Michael Pollan (Penguin)

7. "The Smear" by Sharyl Atkisson (HarperCollins)

8. "Skinnytastte Fast and Slow" by Gina Homolka (Potter/TenSpeed/Harmony)

9. "Lost City of the Monkey God" by Douglas Preston (Grand Central Publishing)

10. "The Naked Lady Who Stoood on Her Head" by Dr. Gary Small (HarperCollins)