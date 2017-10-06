Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Reps. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., and Scott Taylor, R-Va.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.; White House budget director Mick Mulvaney; Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Feinstein; Wayne LaPierre, executive
___
CNN's "State of the Union" — Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Ron Johnson, R-Wis.
___
"Fox News Sunday" — Steve Wynn, Wynn Resorts CEO; Erich Pratt, executive director of Gun Owners of America.