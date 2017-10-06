Round-faced comic Ralphie May dies of cardiac arrest at 45

LOS ANGELES — A spokeswoman for Ralphie May says the comedian has died. He was 45.

In a statement Friday, publicist Stacey Pokluda says May died of cardiac arrest. She said he had been fighting pneumonia, which caused him to cancel a few appearances in the past month.

His body was found Friday morning at a private residence in Las Vegas.

On Wednesday, the round-faced May was named casino comedian of the year at the Global Gaming Expo. He was booked through the rest of 2017 at Harrah's Las Vegas.

May, a Tennessee native who was raised in Arkansas, parlayed a second-place finish on TV's "Last Comic Standing" in 2003 into TV and club appearances.