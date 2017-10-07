Play depicting American patriot Thomas Paine comes to Boston

BOSTON — Fiery American patriot Thomas Paine is returning — in spirit, at least — to the Boston hall where he and the other founding fathers planted the seeds of revolution.

British actor Ian Ruskin depicts Paine in his one-man play, "To Begin the World Over Again: The Life of Thomas Paine," to be performed Saturday evening at historic Faneuil Hall.

It's the first time the play is being shown in Boston. PBS aired a film version over the Independence Day holiday.

Paine's book, "Common Sense," helped ignite the American Revolution.

Paine is best known for his quote: "These are the times that try men's souls."