Play depicting American patriot Thomas Paine comes to Boston
A
A
Share via Email
BOSTON — Fiery American patriot Thomas Paine is returning — in spirit, at least — to the Boston hall where he and the other founding fathers planted the seeds of revolution.
British actor Ian Ruskin depicts Paine in his one-man play, "To Begin the World Over Again: The Life of Thomas Paine," to be performed Saturday evening at historic Faneuil Hall.
It's the first time the play is being shown in Boston. PBS aired a film version over the Independence Day holiday.
Paine's book, "Common Sense," helped ignite the American Revolution.
Paine is best known for his quote: "These are the times that try men's souls."
The brick meeting house, built in 1742 and nicknamed the "Cradle of Liberty," was where some of the earliest speeches urging independence from Britain were made.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
Most Popular
-
Couple sued neighbours for $2.5 million over house renovated to look like theirs
-
From minimum age to where to buy: Nova Scotia launches online survey over marijuana legalization
-
'The extra mile': Barber finds creative way to give young client with autism a haircut
-
Bill Smith wants to axe Calgary Green Line tunnel in favour of longer line