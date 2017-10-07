The Latest: FBI hauls away concertgoers' belongings in Vegas

LAS VEGAS — The Latest on the mass shooting in Las Vegas (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Federal agents are starting to haul away thousands of personal items left behind when a gunman opened fire on a Las Vegas concert, killing 58 people and injuring nearly 500 others.

FBI agents were seen Saturday morning hauling baby strollers, lawn chairs, backpacks and purses onto dollies and into the back of a white truck.

Law enforcement officers had fanned out across the crime scene throughout the week, stacking up belongings of concert-goers into more than a dozen large piles.

Authorities have said they plan to return the belongings to people in the next week.

An estimated 22,000 people attended the Route 91 Harvest festival on Sunday when gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire from his high-rise hotel suite.

___

12 a.m.

Tourists coming to Las Vegas may soon encounter something darker than the dazzling lights that typically welcome them to the city.

Billboards will serve as a stark reminder that investigators remain stumped about what drove a gunman to mow down concertgoers from a perch in a high-rise casino hotel last Sunday.

Police who have yet to find Stephen Paddock's motive for the massacre said Friday that they will enlist the public's help.

The FBI's Aaron Rouse says billboards will ask people with credible information to call the agency. The number will be 800-CALL-FBI.