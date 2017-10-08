Entertainment

'SNL' pays tribute to Vegas victims, Petty during opening

FILE - In this June 7, 2017 file photo Jason Aldean performs during a surprise pop up concert at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn. ‚ÄúSaturday Night Live‚Äù has paid tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting and the late rock superstar Tom Petty by opening its show with country star Aldean singing one of Petty‚Äôs songs. Aldean was performing at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, when a gunman sprayed bullets into the crowd from a high-rise hotel, killing dozens of people and injuring hundreds. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK — "Saturday Night Live" has paid tribute to victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting and the late rock superstar Tom Petty by opening its show with country star Jason Aldean singing one of Petty's songs.

Aldean performed "I Won't Back Down" during the live opening Saturday night and then introduced the show.

Aldean was performing at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas last Sunday night when a gunman sprayed bullets into the crowd from a high-rise hotel, killing 58 people and injuring nearly 500.

Petty died the next day in Los Angeles after suffering cardiac arrest.

