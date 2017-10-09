'Blade Runner 2049' tops box office but still disappoints
LOS ANGELES — "Blade Runner 2049" may have been the top choice for moviegoers this weekend, but the long-anticipated sequel failed to generate the soaring box office returns industry watchers expected.
Despite positive reviews and certified star-power in Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling, the dystopian thriller took in $32.7 million during its debut weekend, which hardly makes a dent in its reported $150 million budget.
The adventure romance "The Mountain Between Us," debuted in second place with $10.5 million. It stars Kate Winslet and Idris Elba as strangers who develop a relationship after their charter plane crash lands in the mountains.
"My Little Pony: The Movie" opened in fourth place with $8.9 million.
The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian
1. "Blade Runner 2049," Warner Bros., $32,753,122, 4,058 locations, $8,071 average, $32,753,122, 1 Week.
2. "The Mountain Between Us," 20th Century Fox, $10,551,336, 3,088 locations, $3,417 average, $10,551,336, 1 Week.
3. "It," Warner Bros., $9,972,002, 3,605 locations, $2,766 average, $305,250,480, 5 Weeks.
4. "My Little Pony: The Movie," Lionsgate, $8,885,899, 2,528 locations, $3,515 average, $8,885,899, 1 Week.
5. "Kingsman: The Golden Circle," 20th Century Fox, $8,675,412, 3,488 locations, $2,487 average, $80,539,837, 3 Weeks.
6. "American Made," Universal, $8,446,715, 3,031 locations, $2,787 average, $30,818,675, 2 Weeks.
7. "The Lego Ninjago Movie," Warner Bros., $7,002,474, 3,611 locations, $1,939 average, $44,076,137, 3 Weeks.
8. "Victoria And Abdul," Focus Features, $4,171,870, 732 locations, $5,699 average, $5,987,264, 3 Weeks.
9. "Flatliners," Sony, $3,975,021, 2,552 locations, $1,558 average, $12,504,623, 2 Weeks.
10. "Battle of The Sexes," Fox Searchlight, $2,562,066, 1,822 locations, $1,406 average, $7,839,641, 3 Weeks.
11. "MET Opera: Norma (2017)," Fathom Events, $1,500,000, 900 locations, $1,667 average, $1,500,000, 1 Week.
12. "American Assassin," Lionsgate, $1,388,305, 1,656 locations, $838 average, $34,449,582, 4 Weeks.
13. "Til Death Do Us Part," Novus Content, $762,125, 481 locations, $1,584 average, $2,668,754, 2 Weeks.
14. "The Stray," Quality Flix, $596,547, 640 locations, $932 average, $596,547, 1 Week.
15. "Home Again," Open Road, $568,000, 1,003 locations, $566 average, $26,353,346, 5 Weeks.
16. "A Question of Faith," Pure Flix, $453,717, 608 locations, $746 average, $1,788,973, 2 Weeks.
17. "mother!," Paramount, $387,753, 481 locations, $806 average, $17,297,289, 4 Weeks.
18. "Judwaa 2," Fox International Productions, $312,250, 192 locations, $1,626 average, $1,184,239, 2 Weeks.
19. "Despicable Me 3," Universal, $289,605, 304 locations, $953 average, $262,637,975, 15 Weeks.
20. "Stronger," Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions, $277,809, 335 locations, $829 average, $3,770,182, 3 Weeks.
