Meghan McCain joins ABC's 'The View' as newest co-host
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Meghan McCain was welcomed to the air Monday as the newest co-host of ABC's "The View."
McCain, the daughter of Sen. John McCain, will represent a conservative perspective on the daily chat show. She replaces conservative commentator Jedediah Bila, who exited "The View" last month.
McCain joins a panel that also includes moderator Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Paula Faris.
Most recently, McCain served as host on Fox News' "Outnumbered."
"The View" airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Eastern on ABC.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
Most Popular
-
'Beautiful' paper towels, 'really smart' Vegas attacker: Trump's most bizarre interview yet?
-
Two men arrested for a robbery, charged with human trafficking a teenage girl: Halifax police
-
This sexually abused migrant worker is now safe — but she insists others aren't
-
Dove apologizes, continues to face backlash for Facebook soap ad derided as racist