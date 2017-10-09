The Latest: Reporter says Weinstein exposed himself to her

NEW YORK — The Latest on sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

A Los Angeles TV reporter is accusing deposed movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of exposing himself to her and masturbating in the basement of a New York restaurant.

In an appearance on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today," Lauren Sivan described an encounter with Weinstein a decade ago when he introduced himself to her while she was having dinner with friends. Explaining that he was an owner of the restaurant, he invited her to tour the kitchen.

She says he took her to a deserted basement area where, after she rebuffed his attempt to kiss her, he told her to "just stand there and be quiet."

He then exposed herself and, in Sivan's words, "began pleasuring himself." When he finished, he suggested they both return to the dining room.

Sivan, who now works for KTTV Fox 11, says she was "shocked," ''tongue-tied" and felt demeaned. But the biggest surprise came the next day when she got a call at the Long Island, New York, station where she was then an anchor.

Weinstein wanted her to know he'd had a great time meeting her and hoped they could get together again.

She told him absolutely not, ending what she described as a "very short conversation."

9: 25 a.m.

Meryl Streep calls the reports of sexual harassment against Harvey Weinstein "disgraceful" and says she was unaware of the alleged incidents.

In a statement Monday to the Huffington Post, Streep said "The behaviour is inexcusable but the abuse of power familiar." She praised "the intrepid women who raised their voices."

Streep also sought to counter the suggestion that everyone in Hollywood knew of Weinstein's conduct. She said he was "respectful with me in our working relationship."

Weinstein produced numerous films starring Streep. During an acceptance speech at the Academy Awards for her performance in "The Iron Lady," Steep famously referred to Weinstein as "God."

Representatives for Streep didn't immediately return messages Monday.

Weinstein is yet to address the eight allegations of sexual harassment detailed by The New York Times, though he has apologized for his actions.

3:32 a.m.

Film mogul Harvey Weinstein's firing from the company he co-founded is likely the final cut on his Hollywood career. Many in the industry believe his days making movies are over.

It was a surprisingly swift downfall for a man who once dominated the Oscars. Weinstein's firing comes three days after The New York Times detailed decades of sex harassment allegations against the producer, including one involving actress Ashley Judd.

Weinstein has yet to comment on his firing. He has said he intends to fight the Times over its reporting.