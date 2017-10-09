Why Alex Trebek isn't rooting for Jeopardy's latest 'showman' phenom

The Show: Jeopardy, Oct. 6, 2017 (Yes TV)

The Moment: The ninth win

Alex Trebek does not like nine-time winner Austin Rogers, a New York City bartender who, as of Friday, had racked up $332,400 US. Austin, 38, sports unbrushed, bushy hair and natty jacket/shirt/tie combos. He mugs during his intros. He waves his hands. He bets eccentric amounts that he plucks out of the air.

When Trebek tries to josh about Rogers — “He’s got hair, he’s got chutzpah, and he’s got broad-based knowledge” — he sounds defeated.

When he says, “Austin has a bit of the showman in him,” what he means is, “Austin, go away.”

Mostly Trebek hates how Rogers brushes off his (temporary) losses: When Rogers bets his whole wad ($4,600) on a Daily Double, loses, then shrugs and says, “All right, whatever,” the irk in Trebek’s voice is palpable.

Are you onto this guy? I happened to catch Rogers by accident on Friday, and saw immediately that he’s a thing: He comments on @austinonjeopardy, a Twitter account a fan created for him.

Strangers gather at the Gaf Bar in Hell’s Kitchen, where he still works (the shows were taped in April), to watch. Many loathe him.

But no one so much as Trebek. Until 2003, Jeopardy limited contestants to five wins. Then they figured out that streaks lead to ratings. Trebek has always run the show like a manager of a restaurant that’s trying hard to be classy — “Hey, I’ll joke with you, but show me proper respect.”