Chris Leroux didn't expect the Bachelor Canada to make him a better person

Chris Leroux can tell pretty quickly if a woman is interested in him “for the right reasons.”

The star of The Bachelor Canada and former Major League Baseball player admits that he went into the show skeptical about who was there to find love, and who was there to boost their brand or Instagram followers.

“Being a professional athlete, I’ve had people like that around me,” says Leroux, who’s trying to find his forever person among the 20 sexy women competing for his attention. “I’m good at weeding those people out.”

Some will question his motives too — after all, the six-foot-five Leroux, who has an easygoing manner and wants to settle down and buy a big house in a nice neighbourhood, doesn’t have much trouble meeting women.

“I’m one of the most boring guys on the planet when it comes to motive,” Leroux, 33, insists. On the show, we see him shopping for real estate in his hometown of Mississauga, Ont., wistfully hoping he’ll soon meet someone he can “pick paint samples with and test mattresses with.”

But he says a tendency to make jokes rather than truly open up has held back his past relationships.

He thought there would be a chance for him to fall in love on the show, but what he didn’t expect was that it would make him a better person, he says.

“I can promise you one thing: I’m going to be the best version of myself in my next relationship. Whoever gets me next, at least from my point of view, is going to be very happy.”

It doesn’t bother Leroux that previous leads in the Canadian version of the franchise did not stay with the person they chose at the end of the show: Jasmine Lorimer, this country’s first Bachelorette, announced her split from fiancé Kevin Wendt earlier this year, and former Bachelor Brad Smith and Bianka Kamber called off their engagement about two years after meeting on the show.

“Honestly, I haven’t lost any sleep at night because Brad and Bianka are not together anymore. I hate to be point blank about it but that’s just how I am,” he says. “I’m never gonna try to keep up with the Joneses, you know? I’m gonna try to keep up with myself.”

Drama of a bachelor: Q&A

If someone’s crying in the bathroom on the first night, is that a red flag for you?

Leroux: I think I steer sway from people like that a lot of the time. If I just met you and you’re crying in front of me and telling me all kinds of crazy stuff — that’s a red flag. Whether or not you can turn it around and make me feel differently is another story.

What’s it like to be kissing one woman, trying to form that connection, when you know others are watching?

Leroux: I got used to it. The further along we got I think they accepted the fact that that’s the way it was, too. Nobody can really tell you what to expect; you have to be thrown into that situation. And I was literally thrown into it. Obviously it was uncomfortable at first.

Did you give the producers notes about your type?