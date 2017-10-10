Entertainment

New 'Fifty Shades' novel from Christian's point of view

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2015 file photo, author E L James arrives at the amfAR Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles. Vintage Books announced Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, that the next ‚ÄúFifty Shades‚Äù novel, ‚ÄúDarker: Fifty Shades Darker as Told by Christian‚Äù will come out Nov. 28. ‚ÄúGrey,‚Äù published in 2015, also was told from Christian‚Äôs point of view. James said in a statement that the new book would give readers a ‚Äúdarker and more haunted‚Äù take on Christian. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2015 file photo, author E L James arrives at the amfAR Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles. Vintage Books announced Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, that the next ‚ÄúFifty Shades‚Äù novel, ‚ÄúDarker: Fifty Shades Darker as Told by Christian‚Äù will come out Nov. 28. ‚ÄúGrey,‚Äù published in 2015, also was told from Christian‚Äôs point of view. James said in a statement that the new book would give readers a ‚Äúdarker and more haunted‚Äù take on Christian. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK — Once again, E L James is letting Christian Grey speak for himself.

Vintage Books announced Tuesday that the next "Fifty Shades" novel, "Darker: Fifty Shades Darker as Told by Christian" will come out Nov. 28. "Grey," published in 2015, also was told from Christian's point of view. James said in a statement that the new book would give readers a "darker and more haunted" take on Christian.

James' original "Fifty Shades" trilogy, the sexually graphic saga of Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele, has sold millions of copies.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

In Focus: Richard Crouse

More Richard Crouse...

Most Popular