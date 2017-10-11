Documentary about anxiety taps a world-class athlete
NEW YORK — A new documentary about anxiety argues that everyone suffers from stress and social fear. And, to make their point, the filmmakers have enlisted as Exhibit A the most decorated Olympian in history.
Michael Phelps appears in "Angst " to share his story of being bullied and depressed. The IndieFlix film is designed to be screened at schools and community
The filmmakers hope it will reach more than 3 million people around the world from 25,000 community and school screenings. "Angst" was filmed in the United States and United Kingdom and is appropriate for children starting at 10.