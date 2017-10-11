Documentary about anxiety taps a world-class athlete

NEW YORK — A new documentary about anxiety argues that everyone suffers from stress and social fear. And, to make their point, the filmmakers have enlisted as Exhibit A the most decorated Olympian in history.

Michael Phelps appears in "Angst " to share his story of being bullied and depressed. The IndieFlix film is designed to be screened at schools and community centres . It features candid interviews with children and young adults discussing their anxiety, along with advice from mental health experts and resources and tools.