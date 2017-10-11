The storm: Eminem unleashes on Donald Trump with lyrical tirade
The rapper took aim at Trump in a freestyle rap video that aired as part of BET's Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday night.
DETROIT — Eminem has unleashed a lyrical tirade against President Donald Trump, saying he "came to stomp."
Eminem closed the piece by saying people who don't support the president love the military and the country, but "hate Trump."
The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.