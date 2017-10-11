UK film academy suspends Weinstein over sex allegations

LONDON — Britain's film academy says it has suspended producer Harvey Weinstein over the multiple accusations of harassment and sexual assault against him that recently became public.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts said Wednesday that Weinstein was informed "that his membership has been suspended, effective immediately."

The organization says Weinstein had supported its charitable work, but called his alleged behaviour "completely unacceptable and incompatible with BAFTA's values."

The British academy has about 7,500 members who work in film, television and games. It offers training and support for people in the industry and organizes annual movie, TV and games awards.