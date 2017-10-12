Author of transgender book for children will visit Wichita
A
A
Share via Email
WICHITA, Kan. — The author of a children's book about a transgender fourth-grader is planning to visit a city in Kansas where the book's presence in school libraries has prompted debate.
The Wichita Eagle reports that Alex Gino has announced a Nov. 2 appearance at Wichita State University.
The library supervisor for the Wichita school district has determined that the book contains language and references that aren't appropriate for young children. That means the book, "George," wasn't included in a set of master list titles provided to local elementary schools.
Wichita school librarians are still allowed to carry the book. Four of the district's 57 elementary or K-8 schools had purchased a copy as of last month. The controversy led Gino to donate more than 50 copies. So far, librarians at 30 Wichita schools have requested copies.
___
Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
Most Popular
-
Netflix turning Edmonton diner into Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe for Riverdale return
-
Six million dollar lottery prize in limbo after couple splits
-
'Trying to take advantage:' Halifax police target drivers misusing bus lanes, adding to congestion
-
Police release photos of suspect who allegedly punched man in head in Halifax