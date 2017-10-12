Bill Clinton to present honorary prize to publishing CEO
NEW YORK — Bill Clinton is coming to the National Book Awards.
The National Book Foundation announced Thursday that the former president, and
On Nov. 15, the foundation also will announce prizes in the competitive categories of fiction, nonfiction, poetry and young people's literature.
