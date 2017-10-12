Cannes festival 'dismayed' over Weinstein allegations

Pierre Lescure, the festival president, and general delegate Thierry Fremaux, wrote in a joint statement: "These actions point to a pattern of behaviour that merits only the clearest and most unequivocal condemnation."

"Our thoughts go out to the victims, to those who have had the courage to testify and to all the others," Fremaux and Lescure said. "May this case help us once again to denounce all such serious and unacceptable practices."