Go ahead, call it a comeback. Singer James Arthur does

NEW YORK — One of the more intriguing stories in music these days is about the soulful British singer James Arthur. He went from rags to riches to rags and riches again.

Arthur went from having his electricity cut off to winning Britain's version of "The X Factor" in 2012. He then had a very public fall from grace after a series of ill-advised tweets and was dropped from his label.

The 29-year-old has bounced back with a superb second album — "Back From the Edge," with the hit single "Say You Won't Let Go" — and a book about his rocky journey, "Back to the Boy."