Gucci goes fur-free in move praised as a game-changer

MILAN — Gucci has become the latest fashion house to eliminate animal fur from its collections, starting with the spring-summer 2018 season.

The Humane Society, which supports the fur free alliance among fashion houses, said Gucci's announcement Wednesday was a "game-changer," involving "perhaps the biggest fur-free retailer announcement worldwide to date."

Gucci CEO Marco Bizzarri said the brand would no longer "use, promote or publicize animal fur," beginning with the menswear collection to be previewed in January and womenswear in February. Gucci said it would auction off the remaining fur animal items, with proceeds to benefit animal rights charity LAV and the Humane Society.