Jury out on fate of cottages owned by author John Grisham

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The jury is still out on the fate of four century-old cottages located in North Carolina on property owned by bestselling author John Grisham.

The Herald-Sun of Durham reports Grisham got permission this week from a town commission to demolish the homes in Chapel Hill. The Historic District Commission also voted to delay demolition by 365 days, the maximum time that state law allows.

Grisham, the commission and Preservation Chapel Hill are searching for someone who will move the cottages.

The cottages are on lots behind a home that Grisham and his wife Renee bought last year. The Grishams want to replace the cottages with landscaping.