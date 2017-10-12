PUBLISHERS WEEKLY Bestsellers

Bestselling Books Week Ending 10/8/17

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "Orgin" by Dan Brown (Doubleday)

2. "Sleeping Beauties" by King/King (Scribner)

3. "A Column of Fire" by Ken Follett (Viking)

4. "Don't Let Go" by Harlan Coben (Dutton)

5. "Merry and Bright" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

6. "Manhattan Beach" by Jennifer Egan (Scribner)

7. "To Be Where You Are" by Jan Karon (Putnam)

8. "The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye" by David Lagercrantz (Knopf)

9. "Haunted" by Patterson/Born (Little, Brown)

10. "The Cuban Affair" by Nelson DeMille (Simon & Schuster)

11. "Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View" by Ben Acker et al. (Del Rey)

12. "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)

13. "Enemy of the State" by Kyle Mills (Atria/Bestler)

14. "A Legacy of Spies" by John Le Carre (Viking)

15. "Winter Solstice" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "Killing England" by O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt)

2. "What Happened" by Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster)

3. "We Were Eight Years in Power" by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)

4. "A Life Beyond Amazing" by David Jeremiah (W)

5. "Braving the Wilderness" by Brene Brown (Random House)

6. "Principles" by Ray Dalio (Simon & Schuster)

7. "The Paradigm" by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)

8. "Daring to Hope" by Katie Davis Majors (Mutnomah)

9. "The Keto Reset Diet" by Mark Sisson (Harmony)

10. "The Power of Moments" by Heath/Heath (Simon & Schuster)

11. "Martin Luther" by Eric Metaxas (Viking)

12. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

13. "Anxious for Nothing" by Max Lucado (Thomas Nelson)

14. "Food Can Fix It" by Mehmet Oz (Scribner)

15. "The TB12 Method" by Tom Brady (Simon & Schuster)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. "The Mistress" by Danielle Steel (Dell)

2. "Escape Clause" by John Sanford (Putnam)

3. "Cross the Line" by James Patterson (Vision)

4. "Sugar Pine Trail" by RaeAnne Thayne (HQN)

5. "Right Behind You" by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)

6. "Christmas with My Cowboy" by Palmer/McKenna/Way (Zebra)

7. "Turbo Twenty-Three" by Janet Evanovich (Bantam)

8. "Second Chance Girl" by Susan Mallery (HQN)

9. "The Sleeping Beauty Killer" by Clark/Burke (Pocket)

10. "Immortally Yours" by Lynsay Sands (Avon)

11. "The Whistler" by John Grisham (Dell)

12. "Just a Little Christmas" by Janet Dailey (Zebra)

13. "The Edge of Violence" by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

14. "Hidden Heart" by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

15. "No Easy Target" by Iris Johansen (St. Martin's)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "The Sun and Her Flowers" by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMell)

2. "It" (movie tie-in) by Stephen King (Scribner)

3. "The Fix" by David Balducci (Grand Central)

4. "The Woman in Cabin 10" by Ruth Ware (Scout)

5. "Lilac Girls" by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

6. "The Walking Dead, Vol. 28" by Robert Kirkman et al. (Image)

7. "The Couple Next Door" by Sahri Lapena (Penguin)

8. "The Official SAT Study Guide, 2018 ed." (College Board)

9. "Behind Closed Doors" by B.A. Paris (St. Martin's Griffin)

10. "All the Light We Cannot See" by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

11. "Without Merit" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

12. "Two by Two" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

13. "Instant Pot Miracle" (HMH)

14. "7 Lessons from Heaven" by Mary C. Neal (Convergent)

15. "Oh Tyranny" by Timothy Snyder (Crown/Duggan)