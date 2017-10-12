Ryan backs free speech amid Trump threat to yank NBC license
WASHINGTON — House Speaker Paul Ryan affirms his support for the First Amendment amid the president's threats to yank NBC's broadcast license.
Ryan told journalists Thursday, "I'm a
The First Amendment to the Constitution protects the freedom of the press.
Ryan added, "I don't always agree and like what you guys write, but you have a right to do it, and I'm a
Trump is threatening NBC's broadcast licenses because he's not happy with how its news division has covered him and calls it "fake news." But experts say his threats aren't likely to lead to any action.
Pressed on Trump's view, Ryan said only, "This is how I see it," and moved on.
