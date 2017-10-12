Singer from popular Mexican band killed in Guadalajara

MEXICO CITY — A singer from a regional Mexican band has been killed by gunmen in the western city of Guadalajara.

The Jalisco state prosecutor's office says it is investigating the killing of 32-year-old Ernesto Ruiz Martinez of the band Cuisillos.

In a statement, prosecutors said Ruiz was shot to death Thursday by multiple gunmen at his home.

The band posted a message on its Facebook page lamenting Ruiz's death. The band was known for its cumbias and ballads and for taking the stage dressed as Apache Indians.