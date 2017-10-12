Standout 'Jeopardy!' player's streak ends with narrow loss
LOS ANGELES — The winning streak of standout "Jeopardy!" contestant Austin Rogers is at an end.
Rogers, a New York City bartender, lost narrowly on Thursday's show after a 12-game winning streak.
A "Jeopardy!" spokeswoman said Rogers' $411,000 put him in fifth place in "Jeopardy!" all-time regular season winnings.
The new "Jeopardy!" champ is Scarlett Sims of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, who ended up with $51 more than Rogers — $33,201 to his $33,150.
While "Jeopardy!" contestants are reliably serious, Rogers reveled in goofy antics and wisecracks.
He'll be back on the show next month, competing in the two-week "Jeopardy!" tournament of champions that begins Nov. 6.
