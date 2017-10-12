The Latest: Country star resumes tour after Vegas shooting
TULSA, Okla. — The Latest on country singer Jason Aldean's return to the stage (all times local):
9:50 p.m.
Country star Jason Aldean has returned to the stage after cancelling tour dates following the mass shooting in Las Vegas.
The singer was onstage Oct. 1 when a gunman opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest festival, killing 58 people and leaving nearly 500 injured. It is the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Aldean resumed his tour Thursday in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He
The singer visited shooting victims still in a Las Vegas hospital Sunday. The day before, Aldean performed on "Saturday Night Live" in tribute to the victims.
4 p.m.
Country star Jason Aldean is set to make an emotional return to the stage after cancelling concerts following the Las Vegas mass shooting.
The singer was onstage Oct. 1 when a gunman sprayed bullets into the crowd at the outdoor Route 91 Harvest festival, killing 58 people and leaving nearly 500 injured. It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Aldean is set to resume his tour Thursday in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He
The singer visited shooting victims in a Las Vegas hospital Sunday. The day before, Aldean performed Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down" on "Saturday Night Live" in tribute to victims and the late rock superstar.
