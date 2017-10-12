WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Bestselling Books Week Ended October 8.

FICTION

1. "Orgin" by Dan Brown (Doubleday Books)

2. "Harry Potter...Prisoner/Illustrated" by J.K. Rowling (Arthus A. Levine Books)

3. "The Ship of The Dead" by Rick Riordan (Disney-Hyperion)

4. "Sleeping Beauties" by Stephen King, Owen King (Scribner)

5. "Dog Man: A Tale of Two Kitties" by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

6. "Wonder" by R.J. Palacio (Knopf Books for Young Readers)

7. "A Column of Fire" by Ken Follett (Viking)

8. "Don't Let Go" by Harlan Coben (Dutton)

9. "Merry and Bright" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine Books)

10. "Manhattan Beach" by Jennifer Egan (Scribner Book Company)

NONFICTION

1. "Killing England" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Henry Holt & Company)

2. "What Happened" by Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster)

3. "We Were Eight Years in Power" by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)

4. "A Life Beyond Amazing" by David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson)

5. "Braving the Wilderness" by Brene Brown (Random House)

6. "Principles: Life and Work" by Ray Dalio (Simon & Schuster)

7. "Strengths Finder 2.0" by Tom Rath (Gallup Press)

8. "The Paradigm" by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)

9. "Daring to Hope" by Katie Davis Majors (Mutnomah Books)

10. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Orgin" by Dan Brown (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

2. "The Ship of The Dead" by Rick Riordan (Disney-Hyperion)

3. "The Cuban Affair: A Novel" by Nelson DeMille (Simon & Schuster)

4. "Without Merit" by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

5. "Don't Let Go" by Harlan Coben (Dutton)

6. "Mind Over Matter" by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

7. "Before We Were Yours" by Lisa Wingate (Random House)

8. "Manhattan Beach" by Jennifer Egan (Scribner)

9. "Merry and Bright" by Debbie Macomber (Random House Publishing Group)

10. "A Column of Fire" by Ken Follett (Penguin Publishing Group)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Clara's War" by Clara Kramer (HarperCollins Publishers)

2. "Killing England" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Henry Holt & Company, Inc.)

3. "The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump" by Brandy X. Lee (St. Martin's Press)

4. "We Were Eight Years in Power" by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)

5. "Lessons From a Third Grade Dropout" by Rick Rigsby (Thomas Nelson, Inc.)

6. "What Happened" by Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster)

7. "Catholicism" by Robert E. Barron (The Crown Publishing Group)

8. "Blindsided" by James L. Ferraro (Gildan Media Corporation)

9. "The Keto Reset Diet" by Mark Sisson (Potter/TenSpeed/Harmony)

10. "The Daily Stoic" by Ryan Holiday (Penguin Publishing Group)