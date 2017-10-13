Boseman, Hudlin team up to portray a young Thurgood Marshall

WASHINGTON — The new movie "Marshall" shows a Thurgood Marshall that most people don't know: a young brash NAACP lawyer used to working alone instead of the Supreme Court justice he would become.

Portraying that Marshall was challenging for Chadwick Boseman, who already portrayed icons like Jackie Robinson and James Brown.

In the new movie "Marshall," Boseman as Marshall grows from a loner to leader to help solve a Connecticut case in which a black chauffeur is accused of attacking a white socialite.

Boseman told The Associated Press he read books on Marshall and pored through his early cases.