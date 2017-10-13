District erases 'To Kill a Mockingbird' from lesson plan
A
A
Share via Email
BILOXI, Miss. — "To Kill a Mockingbird" is being removed from a junior-high reading list in a Mississippi school district.
The Sun Herald reports that Biloxi administrators pulled the novel from the 8th-grade curriculum this week. School board
Published in 1960, the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Harper Lee deals with racial inequality in a small Alabama town.
A message on the school's
The book remains in Biloxi school libraries.