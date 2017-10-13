Ex-Miss Kentucky USA fights prison search before drug arrest

LIMA, Ohio — The attorney for a former Miss Kentucky USA who's accused of smuggling drugs into an Ohio prison says she shouldn't have been searched.

Authorities say 28-year-old Kia Hampton, of Louisville, Kentucky, was found with a balloon filled with marijuana at the prison in Lima in late May.

Her attorney argued Thursday that authorities shouldn't have been given a warrant that allowed the strip search.

The Lima News reports a prison investigator testified that Hampton admitted she removed the marijuana from the waistband of her pants and it fell to the floor before the search.

A state trooper says authorities asked for the search warrant after listening to phone calls that led them to believe Hampton planned to smuggle drugs to an inmate.