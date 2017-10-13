Fans in low places: Sound woes mar Garth Brooks stadium show

ATLANTA — Fans at the first big concert at Atlanta's gleaming new sports arena say a screeching sound made it impossible to hear country music star Garth Brooks' lyrics — even though they knew all the words to his songs.

WSB-TV reports some fans left Thursday night's show early. Others are asking for refunds.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium said in a statement late Thursday officials are looking into sound quality in sections of the upper concourse. Stadium officials say a breaker that powered speakers was tripped for "a small amount of time."

The $1.5 billion stadium opened this year and is home to the National Football League's Atlanta Falcons and Major League Soccer's Atlanta United.