Owners of 'Breaking Bad' house build fence around property

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A fence is going up around the real Albuquerque house made famous by the methamphetamine-making character Walter White.

The owners are installing a 6-foot (2 metre ) wrought iron fence on the front of the house used in the TV series "Breaking Bad," which has been plagued by countless fans wanting a snapshot.

Joanne Quintana tells KOB-TV that she loses count of the number of weekly visitors to the house that her mother owns. She says the tourists have caused disruptions that have made them fearful to leave the property unattended.

Quintana says some have even told them "to close our garage" and "get out of the picture."