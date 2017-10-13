Owners of 'Breaking Bad' house build fence around property
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A fence is going up around the real Albuquerque house made famous by the methamphetamine-making character Walter White.
The owners are installing a 6-foot (2
Joanne Quintana tells KOB-TV that she loses count of the number of weekly visitors to the house that her mother owns. She says the tourists have caused disruptions that have made them fearful to leave the property unattended.
Quintana says some have even told them "to close our garage" and "get out of the picture."
Construction on the fence in underway, and Quintana says people have already tried to climb around the construction to snap a photo.
