The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

iTunes Official Music Charts for the week ending October 12, 2017:

Top Songs

1. Almost Like Praying (feat. Art..., Lin-Manuel Miranda

2. Thunder, Imagine Dragons

3. rockstar (feat. 21 Savage), Post Malone

4. Perfect, Ed Sheeran

5. Feel It Still, Portugal. The Man

6. Too Good at Goodbyes, Sam Smith

7. Bodak Yellow, Cardi B

8. Heaven, Kane Brown

9. Havana (feat. Young Thug), Camila Cabello

10. Look What You Made Me Do, Taylor Swift

Top Albums

1. Perception, NF

2. Greatest Hits, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

3. Heaven Upside Down, Marilyn Manson

4. Kane Brown, Kane Brown

5. Evolve, Imagine Dragons

6. Phantom Anthem, August Burns Red

7. Lil Pump, Lil Pump

8. The Answer, Jeremy Camp

9. Blade Runner 2049 (Original Mo..., Hans Zimmer & Benjamin Wallfisch

10. You Make It Feel Like Christmas, Gwen Stefani

