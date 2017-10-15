'Happy Death Day' scares off 'Blade Runner' at box office
LOS ANGELES — The horror pic "Happy Death Day" is celebrating a first place finish at the box office this weekend while the "Blade Runner" sequel spirals downward.
Studio estimates on Sunday show "Happy Death Day," a Groundhog Day-like thriller, earned $26.5 million for Blumhouse and Universal Pictures, the shops behind "Get Out" and "Split."
"Blade Runner 2049" meanwhile fell to second place in its second weekend in
Jackie Chan's "The Foreigner" opened this weekend to $12.8 million from 2,515 locations to take third place.
Other new releases landed outside the top 10. The Thurgood Marshall biopic "Marshall" took in $3 million from 821
