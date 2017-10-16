Box Office Top 20: 'Happy Death Day' parties at No. 1
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — Driven by younger audiences, the small-budget horror thriller "Happy Death Day" opened this weekend in the top spot at the box office with $26 million, while "Blade Runner 2049" slid into second place in its second weekend in
Jackie Chan's "The Foreigner" debuted in third place with a higher than expected $13.1 million.
Rounding out the top five were "It," in fourth with $6 million, and "The Mountain Between Us," in fifth with $5.8 million.
The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian
1. "Happy Death Day," Universal, $26,039,025, 3,149 locations, $8,269 average, $26,039,025, 1 Week.
2. "Blade Runner 2049," Warner Bros., $15,492,244, 4,058 locations, $3,818 average, $60,970,631, 2 Weeks.
3. "The Foreigner," STX Entertainment, $13,113,024, 2,515 locations, $5,214 average, $13,113,024, 1 Week.
4. "It," Warner Bros., $6,055,633, 3,176 locations, $1,907 average, $314,935,154, 6 Weeks.
5. "The Mountain Between Us," 20th Century Fox, $5,750,951, 3,259 locations, $1,765 average, $20,603,873, 2 Weeks.
6. "American Made," Universal, $5,500,950, 3,098 locations, $1,776 average, $40,230,815, 3 Weeks.
7. "Kingsman: The Golden Circle," 20th Century Fox, $5,379,417, 2,982 locations, $1,804 average, $89,716,457, 4 Weeks.
8. "The Lego Ninjago Movie," Warner Bros., $4,316,424, 3,053 locations, $1,414 average, $51,579,113, 4 Weeks.
9. "My Little Pony: The Movie," Lionsgate, $4,111,877, 2,528 locations, $1,627 average, $15,625,311, 2 Weeks.
10. "Victoria And Abdul," Focus Features, $3,006,155, 900 locations, $3,340 average, $11,233,099, 4 Weeks.
11. "Marshall," Open Road, $3,000,805, 821 locations, $3,655 average, $3,000,805, 1 Week.
12. "Flatliners," Sony, $1,544,995, 1,983 locations, $779 average, $15,672,966, 3 Weeks.
13. "Battle Of The Sexes," Fox Searchlight, $1,338,564, 1,394 locations, $960 average, $10,352,762, 4 Weeks.
14. "MET Opera: Die Zauberflote (2017)," Fathom Events, $1,225,000, 900 locations, $1,361 average, $1,225,000, 1 Week.
15. "Professor Marston & The Wonder Women," Annapurna Pictures , $736,883, 1,229 locations, $600 average, $736,883, 1 Week.
16. "American Assassin," Lionsgate, $520,583, 820 locations, $635 average, $35,603,092, 5 Weeks.
17. "The Florida Project," A24, $368,149, 33 locations, $11,156 average, $590,957, 2 Weeks.
18. "Loving Vincent," Good Deed Entertainment, $331,602, 55 locations, $6,029 average, $750,674, 4 Weeks.
19. "The Stray," Quality Flix, $286,494, 430 locations, $666 average, $1,191,487, 2 Weeks.
20. "Til Death Do Us Part," Novus Content, $284,088, 298 locations, $953 average, $3,221,831, 3 Weeks.
---
Universal and Focus are owned by NBC Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp.; Sony, Columbia, Sony Screen Gems and Sony Pictures Classics are units of Sony Corp.; Paramount is owned by Viacom Inc.; Disney, Pixar and Marvel are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; Miramax is owned by Filmyard Holdings LLC; 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight are owned by 21st Century Fox; Warner Bros. and New Line are units of Time Warner Inc.; MGM is owned by a group of former creditors including Highland Capital, Anchorage Advisors and Carl Icahn; Lionsgate is owned by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.; IFC is owned by AMC Networks Inc.; Rogue is owned by Relativity Media LLC.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
Most Popular
-
Toronto's teenage ‘Dr. Kitty’ arrested after allegedly botching unlicensed cosmetic surgery
-
-
New mother who lost limbs to flesh-eating disease sues Halifax hospital
-
Nova Scotia teens charged with completely destroying 'valuable construction' equipment