Bychkov becomes new chief director of Czech Philharmonic
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
PRAGUE, Czech Republic — The Czech Philharmonic says Semyon Bychkov has been appointed as its new chief conductor and music director.
The orchestra said Monday that Bychkov assumes his full duties at the beginning of the 2018-'19 season.
Bychkov has been working occasionally with the top Czech orchestra since 2013 and replaces Jiri Belohlavek, who died earlier this year.
Born in the former Soviet Union in 1952, Bychkov immigrated to the United States in 1975 and later settled in Europe.
In his career, he has conducted a number of leading orchestras in the U.S. and Europe.
In a Monday statement, Bychkov said he "felt deeply
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
Most Popular
-
Muffler misery: Halifax regional council to debate asking province to quiet car exhausts
-
Tristan Cleveland: Halifax blocking sidewalk routes doesn't make economic sense
-
Toronto's teenage ‘Dr. Kitty’ arrested after allegedly botching unlicensed cosmetic surgery
-
Metro Explains: How Trudeau's tax-system overhaul will impact small businesses