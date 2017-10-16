Review: 'American Wolf' explores clash over the grey wolf
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
"American Wolf: A True Story of Survival and Obsession in the West" (Crown), by Nate Blakeslee
As the reigning queen of Yellowstone National Park, O-Six roamed the picturesque Lamar Valley for years, escaping predators and scientists alike.
O-Six was a regular celebrity, so to speak, drawing crowds of wolf-watchers from all over the world. Her presence on Facebook and in the news helped give an identity to the wolves living in the national park since 1995 when a formal reintroduction effort started.
Indeed, O-Six was the "most famous wolf in the world," as stated in a New York Times article. In 2012, the beloved animal was killed by an unapologetic hunter, who kept the alpha female's pelt hanging on a wall in his home, a wolf tag receipt pinned above it so there were no questions about the legality of the kill.
The new book "American Wolf: A True Story of Survival and Obsession in the West" explores the clash over Canis lupus, the
For hundreds of years, wolves have been the source of political strife in the West.
Environmentalists push for the animal's protection while cattle ranchers and hunters argue otherwise. Throughout our country's history, the wolf has been culled, hunted, poisoned and trapped.
"When the Pilgrims landed on Plymouth Rock, there were perhaps as many as two million wolves on the continent," Blakeslee writes. "Most of the early colonial governments, eager to make their settlements safe for livestock, paid bounties for wolf hides; they forced some Native tribes to pay regular tribute in dead wolves."
Today they are on and off the federal endangered species list. O-Six was shot during a period when wolves were not protected. Despite her death, the wolf's legacy lives on bringing awareness to the plight of the species.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
Most Popular
-
-
Metro Explains: How Trudeau's tax-system overhaul will impact small businesses
-
Toronto's teenage ‘Dr. Kitty’ arrested after allegedly botching unlicensed cosmetic surgery
-
Muffler misery: Halifax regional council to debate asking province to quiet car exhausts