Review: 'Righteous' elevates author to new level
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
"Righteous" (Mullholland Books), by Joe Ide
The search for the truth can be righteous; so can helping someone who feels powerless. Even anger can be righteous as unofficial private detective Isaiah "IQ" Quintabe learns in Joe Ide's excellent second novel, "Righteous."
Introduced in last year's Edgar-nominated, Shamus-winning novel "IQ," Isaiah was nicknamed the "hip-hop Sherlock Holmes" for his acute keen observations about those who needed his help in his east Long Beach, California,
While not a note of hip-hop or rap music enters the story, "Righteous" hums to a solid beat of strong characters and an engrossing plot. As the "
Ide keeps "Righteous" on a righteous path of compelling storytelling, allowing his characters to flourish while exploring the worst of human nature. Never once does "Righteous" go over the top as Ide keeps each plot point chillingly realistic. Isaiah's Holmesian skills get a workout, proving him to be both a cerebral thinker and a man of action. He doesn't want to fight, but he can, and is generally quite good at it. Well-placed banter between Isaiah and Dobson adds much-needed
Ide's debut "IQ" showed what a
___
Online:
https://www.joeide.com/
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
Most Popular
-
Video: 22 arrests made after large crowd gathers on street during Dalhousie University homecoming
-
Metro Explains: How Trudeau's tax-system overhaul will impact small businesses
-
Drugs at 4 months. Sexual abuse as a child. Now he fights to keep the monster inside
-
Thousands in GTA without power after winds knocked down trees, power lines