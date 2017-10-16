Tickets snapped up to opening of Saskatoon's new Remai Modern art gallery

SASKATOON — The executive director of the Remai Modern says the public response to an offer of free tickets to the opening of the new Saskatoon art gallery this weekend has been overwhelming.

Gregory Burke says all 7,000 tickets for Saturday and Sunday have already been spoken for.

He says excitement has been building during the years of construction of the new facility, which included a year's worth of delays.

Remai Modern staff members will be monitoring the flow of visitors throughout the weekend, and will work to accommodate those who show up without a ticket, as space allows.

Burke says they will try not to turn any people away.

The official opening of Remai Modern kicks off Saturday morning with an official ceremony.

The inaugural exhibition is "Field Guide," which will feature works from the museum's permanent collection along with contemporary projects, commissioned pieces and immersive installations.

It will include works from the museum's extensive collection of linocut prints by Pablo Picasso as well as the work of indigenous Ontario-based artists Tanya Lukin Linklater and Duane Linklater titled ``Determined by the River.''

The Remai Modern was originally budgeted at $71 million, but as of this summer a project update pegged the cost at $104 million.